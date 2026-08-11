Hundreds of scooter and e-bike riders swarmed downtown Minneapolis streets and sidewalks late Saturday, riding the wrong way, clogging intersections, towing couches, and treating public roadways like a private playground. Then some of them rolled onto Interstate 35W. Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded to reports of 200–300 Lime scooters on the freeway. Minneapolis police monitored the group they themselves described as “reckless and disruptive to traffic.” Result: no arrests. No citations. Nothing.

Entering I-35W isn’t “harmless fun.” it’s a direct invitation to catastrophic crashes at highway speeds. The fact that no one died this time is pure luck that defied the law of averages. Next time, probably not.

Law enforcement’s job is to enforce the law. Monitoring while hundreds violate traffic rules, obstruct commerce, and put lives at risk is abdication. When officers stand by and the only official response is a later suggestion that scooter companies “consider geofencing,” the message is clear: mass rule-breaking carries no consequence. That message spreads faster than any TikTok flyer.

Other cities have already drawn the line. They shut down illegal takeovers, issue citations, seize vehicles when warranted, and make clear that public streets are not free-for-alls. Lawless Minneapolis chose the opposite path. The same soft posture that has allowed other forms of disorder and crime to fester now excuses hundreds of people treating a major interstate as a joyride.

Here’s someone you all know that is part of the problem. Former WCCO CBS Minnesota Channel 4 longtime morning news anchor and current WCCO Radio personality, Jason DeRusha.

He loves the scooter takeover, huh? Making a federal case out of it makes us, or a lot of us look like idiots?

Yo Jason, it is a federal case. It became a federal case the second they entered I-35W.

Who looks like an idiot now… Jason?

Traffic laws exist because physics doesn’t care about your social media clout. When hundreds of people simultaneously decide those laws don’t apply, the only adult response is decisive enforcement, citations, impounds, arrests where warranted, and zero tolerance for freeway invasions. Anything less tells the next wave of riders that the streets, and the interstates, are theirs for the taking. And you have Jason DeRusha’s blessing!

They’ll do it again, probably this weekend. There’s no enforcement in Minneapolis. It’s a lawless city. Did I mention it’s a shit hole too?

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