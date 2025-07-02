Just one month ago, 5th district Democrat U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar was badmouthing America, saying it was one of the worst countries in the world.

Fast forward to today she says, “I am grateful every single day to live in America.”

Tell me why I should believe her.

I’ve heard this phrase over and over and found it to be true: “When people tell you who they are, believe them.”

She’s told us who she is a month ago, and has been saying those things since January 3, 2019 in the U.S. House, and prior to that since January 2, 2017 while serving in the Minnesota House, and now out of the blue she found Jesus and all of a sudden loves America? I’m not buying the snake oil she’s selling. A leopard can’t change its spots.

Let’s not forget the U.S. House condemned her and her antisemitism back in 2019, and it was a bipartisan vote (you would never see that today).

What do you suppose is her motive for abruptly deciding to sing a different tune?

No, that’s not it, she knows how much the Right hates her, and yes, even triggers quite a large number. She enjoys that. She relishes it. She loves rubbing salt in the wound and mocking us. Knowing there’s nothing we can do.

There we go! Now we’re on to something.

She married her brother so he could come to the U.S. We know that. But no one has ever dug in to it, too much political fallout and public backlash, until now. President Trump is a different breed, so is Tom Homan, and she knows it.

That’s not going to work.

In the words of Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin on X).

Too late, Ilhan. We have it on video—we know you think America is a horrible country.

