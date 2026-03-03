When Angie Craig now says, “I regret my vote,” Minnesotans are entitled to ask a simple question: Since when?

Last year, Craig voted for the Laken Riley Act — legislation designed to require detention of non-citizens charged with certain crimes and to give states more standing in immigration enforcement disputes. At the time, it was framed as a bipartisan acknowledgment that border security and public safety still matter. Now, amid political headwinds and a statewide campaign season, that vote has apparently become something to apologize for.

It’s an awfully convenient evolution.

Craig insists she didn’t anticipate how the law would be implemented under the current administration. But that explanation stretches credibility. Immigration enforcement authority doesn’t materialize out of thin air; it flows directly from statutes members of Congress pass. Voting for expanded enforcement and then expressing surprise that enforcement expanded is less a profile in courage than a case study in Washington double-speak.

The Laken Riley Act wasn’t a symbolic resolution. It was a substantive bill with clear detention requirements. If Craig believed those requirements were necessary for public safety then, what changed? The facts? Or the politics?

The timing raises eyebrows. Immigration has become a fault line within the Democrat Party. Progressive activists have pushed for sweeping limitations on ICE and federal enforcement powers. Moderate voters, meanwhile, continue to rank border security among their top concerns.

Washington lawmakers too often vote one way when bipartisan cooperation seems advantageous — then pivot when the political winds shift. The result is a growing sense that conviction is secondary to calculation. When elected officials disown their own votes within a year, it reinforces the suspicion that principle takes a back seat to ambition.

“I regret my vote” is not the end of the conversation. It’s just the beginning.

Like I’ve always said about Democrats. Anything for votes and power. Nothing else matters to them. Angie Craig just proved it.

