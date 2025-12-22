This isn’t complicated. Minnesotans did everything right — worked hard, paid our taxes, followed the rules — and Gov. Tim Walz and the DFL let billions get stolen right out from under them.

And now Angie Craig wants to clap.

Under Tim Walz, Minnesota didn’t just suffer a little waste or a paperwork error. It became a national embarrassment. Fraud on an industrial scale. Programs meant for hungry kids and vulnerable families turned into cash machines for criminals. The alarms were blaring. The paperwork didn’t add up. And the people in charge shrugged.

That’s not a mistake. That’s failure.

So where’s the outrage from Angie Craig? Where’s the demand for firings? For resignations? For consequences?

Nowhere. Instead, she has chosen to praise Walz’s “leadership” rather than hold him accountable. At a time when Minnesotans are demanding answers and reforms, Craig is doubling down on the very leadership that presided over this mess.

That tells you everything you need to know about how the DFL politicians work. When regular people mess up, they pay. When corrupt and negligent DFL politicians mess up, they protect each other. When billions disappear, they close ranks and tell taxpayers to be quiet.

This is about a ruling DFL class that never pays the price for its own incompetence. They expand government, loosen oversight, and then act shocked when crooks clean them out. And when they’re caught, they congratulate themselves for “fixing” the mess they created.

If a CEO lost billions and said “trust me,” they’d be fired. If a worker lost a fraction of that, they’d be shown the door. But in Democrat politics? You get defended. You get praised. You get promoted. You get reelected.

Angie Craig didn’t stand with taxpayers. She stood with the corrupt, scandalous DFL politicians who failed us. If we don’t send a message now, this won’t be the last time.

