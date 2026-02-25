Oh, joy! Another day in the spice rack of American politics, where the humble herb peddlers at Penzeys Spices—yes, that Wisconsin-based empire with outposts right here in the frozen tundra of Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Lakeville—have decided they’re not just seasoning your soup anymore. No, no, they’re out to save the world from the big bad Republicans, those dastardly villains who apparently wake up every morning plotting how to sprinkle a little more “racism” into their coffee. Because nothing says “expert political analysis” like a guy who’s made his fortune grinding peppercorns.

Let’s give a slow clap to CEO Bill Penzey, the self-appointed oracle of oregano, who has graciously devoted an entire section of his website—titled, with all the subtlety of a garlic press to the face, “About Republicans”—to enlightening us all. According to this culinary crusader, the GOP isn’t just a political party; oh no, it’s a deliberate cabal embracing “cruelty, racism, Covid lies, climate change denial, and threats to democracy.” How original! I mean, who knew that the path to enlightenment ran through the bulk aisle? Forget the Founding Fathers; we should be consulting the Spice Girls for our moral compass.

But wait, it gets spicier! Penzey, in his infinite wisdom, insists he doesn’t hate Republican voters. Heavens no! We’re all just “trustworthy, honest, funny, and caring” folks who’ve been bamboozled by propaganda. Aw, shucks, thanks for the backhanded compliment, Bill. It’s like being told you’re a great driver right before you rear end the car in front of you stopped at a red light. And then, the cherry on top: if you’re offended by this enlightened diatribe, feel free to shop elsewhere. How magnanimous! Because nothing builds customer loyalty like telling over half your potential buyers to pound cumin.

Remember back in 2016 when Penzey first dipped his toe into the political chili pot, calling out Trump’s rhetoric as racist? Viral backlash ensued, and the company basked in the glow of progressive praise while conservatives boycotted en masse. Fast forward to 2022’s “Republicans Are Racists Weekend” email blast—timed oh-so-tastefully around MLK Day—which cost them 40,000 subscribers but apparently boosted sales from the virtue-signaling crowd. Hypocrisy? Perish the thought! And let’s not forget the 2024 Kamala Harris photo-op at their Pittsburgh store, or the “Resist!” spice blends shipped to D.C. ahead of Trump’s inauguration in early 2025. Because when democracy is at stake, what we really need is a themed gift box of paprika.

Here in Minnesota, where Penzeys has planted its flag in our liberal enclaves, this all hits a little too close to home. We’re the land of 10,000 lakes and apparently unlimited tolerance for corporate preaching. But hey, Bill, if you’re so convinced Republicans are the root of all evil, why not just rebrand as “Penzeys Progressive Powders” and call it a day? Spare us the faux neutrality. After all, in the grand tradition of American free enterprise, you’re free to alienate customers—and we’re free to laugh while grabbing our McCormick from the discount bin.

In the end, this isn’t about spices; it’s about a company that’s decided to play politics with its product, turning every jar of turmeric into a tiny lecture on why conservatives are the boogeyman. Bravo, Penzeys! You’ve mastered the art of biting the hand that could feed you. If only your blends had as much flavor as your hypocrisy.

This bigoted insanity was boosted off Penzey’s Spices website under the tab “About Republicans.” Hard to believe this is actually on a company’s website, here it is.

I’ve never bought their products and never will. I urge you to do the same.

