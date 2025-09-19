Here we go again! How many times now? I’ve lost count. Prosecutors just dropped the first indictments in a massive housing program fraud scandal—and surprise, surprise—it’s happening right here in Walz and the DFL dominated Minnesota. Our state is drowning in fraud because the DFL keeps turning taxpayer dollars into a slush fund for scammers, cronies, and political insiders.

First, it was Feeding Our Future—well over $250 million stolen while Governor Walz’s administration looked the other way. Now it’s housing money. What’s next—schools, healthcare, infrastructure? At this point, why not just leave the state treasury open with a neon sign that says “FREE CASH—COURTESY OF THE DFL”? Oh what am I saying? They’ve already done that.

The DFL doesn’t care about oversight. They don’t care about protecting your hard-earned money. They care about growing government, cutting checks to their friends, and pretending it’s all “for the people.” Meanwhile, the only people winning are the fraudsters buying luxury cars, fancy homes, and vacation trips—while real Minnesota families are crushed by inflation, sky-high rents, and the highest tax burden in the Midwest.

This isn’t just incompetence. It’s corruption. It’s negligence. It’s betrayal.

Walz and the DFL promised compassion. Instead, they delivered crime scenes with paperwork. They handed out billions with no accountability, no audits, no enforcement—and now they act shocked when fraud explodes. Unbelievable.

We have been warning about this for years. We demanded strict oversight. We demanded audits. We demanded accountability. DFLers laughed, rolled their eyes, and called us “fearmongers.” Well, guess what? We were right and they were wrong, as usual. Minnesota is drowning in fraud, and it’s because Walz and the DFL opened the floodgates.

It’s time to drain this swamp:

Audit every single dime going through these bloated programs.

Prosecute fraudsters AND the bureaucrats who enabled them.

Shut down the corrupt pipeline between the DFL and politically connected nonprofits.

Minnesotans are sick of being robbed blind. We’re sick of working hard only to watch our paychecks siphoned into scam after scam. And we’re sick of Walz and the DFL shrugging their shoulders while criminals get rich off our tax dollars.

This isn’t just bad government—it’s a betrayal of every honest, hardworking Minnesotan. But hey, want more? Just keep voting DFL and you’ll get it.

