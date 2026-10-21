Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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R P's avatar
R P
6d

More accurately, the green wet dream.

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Skenny's avatar
Skenny
6d

"(Our) role is to subsidize the preferred lifestyle experiments of urban progressives."

Fact check = True

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