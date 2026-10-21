Evie carshare, the taxpayer-backed electric vehicle experiment in Minneapolis and St. Paul, just collapsed under the weight of its own economics. The nonprofit operator HourCar shut it down in mid-October after a $625,000 funding hole it couldn’t close, despite years of city subsidies, federal grants, and pious rhetoric about “zero-emission,” “equitable,” climate-friendly mobility. Rising insurance costs and operating realities finally did what market signals always do: exposed the fantasy.

Cue the predictable DFL response. Instead of letting a failed experiment die, Rep. Katie Jones is pushing a bill to hand the whole mess to Metro Transit. Let the heavily subsidized public transit agency absorb the electric car-sharing fleet, the hubs, the insurance headaches, and the ongoing losses. Funding? State tax dollars and the metro-area sales tax, of course. Because nothing says fiscal responsibility like forcing the broader public to prop up a niche service that couldn’t stand on user fees and prior subsidies. More taxpayer funding subsidizing failure. How typically Democrat!

This is the green-energy playbook in miniature. Launch with fanfare, electric Bolts, charging stations, and lectures about the planet. Paper over the true costs with public money and grants. When insurance doubles, expenses climb, and the math doesn’t work, declare it a moral necessity and demand the taxpayers dig deeper. Evie was never a self-sustaining business; it was a political project. Metro Transit is already a chronic money pit that requires constant taxpayer life support. Folding another loss-making EV scheme into it simply deepens the hole.

Taxpayers in the Twin Cities and beyond are being told, once again, that their role is to subsidize the preferred lifestyle experiments of urban progressives, in other words, subsidize failure. Own a car that actually works in a Minnesota winter? You’re the problem. Prefer reliable, unsubsidized transportation? You’re insufficiently virtuous. The solution is always more public money poured into the same agencies that already can’t deliver basic bus and train service on time and on budget.

Markets weed out failures. Politics socializes them. Evie’s shutdown should have been the end of the story. Instead, the proposal is to nationalize the wreckage under Metro Transit’s already subsidized umbrella. The green dream keeps failing in practice; the only thing that never fails is the demand that someone else pay for the next attempt.

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