Minnesota should not be called The Land of 10,000 Lakes. It should instead be called The Land of 10,000 Excuses and Exceptions, and that BS has gotten old and stale.

(Valley News Live) Investigators say Delong told a co-worker after the attack, “I hit her with your hammer. She is by your toolbox. She is gone.” Delong also allegedly confessed to law enforcement, saying he intended to kill Czech, that he did not like her, and that he had been planning the attack for some time. Delong was initially charged with second-degree intentional murder. Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes elevated the charge to first-degree premeditated murder.

No probable cause even though he confessed to a coworker and police. He also stated he had been planning the murder for quite some time. And let’s not forget all of the forensic evidence investigators have.

No probable cause my ass.

Wright County District Court Judge Kari Willis issued the incompetency ruling Feb. 23, 2026, suspending criminal proceedings against Delong until he is restored to competency. The ruling followed an evaluation by a forensic psychologist who determined Delong lacks the ability to rationally consult with his attorney and does not understand the proceedings against him due to ongoing symptoms of mental illness. Neither the prosecution nor the defense contested the finding.

Who actually believes that nonsense?

This is an open and shut case.

Walz appointed Wright County District Court Judge Kari Willis.

David DeLong lived his life like anybody else. Has a house or apartment, pays his rent, bought a car likely has payments, a bank account, basically lived like anybody else until he didn’t. And now, all of a sudden he’s mentally ill and doesn’t understand what’s happening?

Bullshit.

For the record Wright County District Court Judge Kari Willis was appointed by the worst governor in Minnesota history, Tim Walz. As I’ve said many times, that should automatically raise a red flag.

I don’t want to be accused of manufacturing outrage and skewing this conversation in a particular direction by not telling the whole story, so there’s this:

Delong remains charged with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder. Criminal proceedings are suspended pending restoration of competency.

I don’t believe he’s incompetent at all. I think the end result will be a civil commitment to the asylum in St. Peter and eventually released.

In other words no real punishment at all.

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