Prepare for the lies and propaganda from the Left and the usual suspects.

This whole incident and the other one could have been avoided, in fact, they never would have happened but for Tim Walz making Minnesota a sanctuary state and Jacob Frey, had he not made Minneapolis a sanctuary city. Those two are solely responsible. None of it would have happened had they not violated federal law. Arrest them.

“At 6:50 PM CT, federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis of an illegal alien from Venezuela who was released into the country by Joe Biden in 2022. In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car. The subject then fled on foot. The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer. While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle. As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick. Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg. All three subjects ran back into the apartment and barricaded themselves inside. The attacked officer and subject are both in the hospital. Both attackers are in custody. This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers. Their hateful rhetoric and resistance against men and women who are simply trying to do their jobs must end. Federal law enforcement officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest criminals and lawbreakers.”

Deputy US Attorney General Todd Blanche responds to ICE-involved shooting last night in Minneapolis.

“ICE operates in thousands of counties without incident. Men and women doing their jobs, protecting us from criminal aliens. “Minnesota insurrection is a direct result of a FAILED governor and a TERRIBLE mayor encouraging violence against law enforcement. It’s disgusting. “Walz and Frey - I’m focused on stopping YOU from your terrorism by whatever means necessary. This is not a threat. It’s a promise.” Just tonight, Gov. Walz encouraged people to keep confronting ICE agents.

Arrest and remove both of them from office and throw them in a gulag somewhere in the middle of Alaska for the next 20 years. Enough dicking around, get rid of those two.

