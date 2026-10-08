On Monday night, shots rang out at the Speedway gas station in Eden Prairie, 16425 West 78th Street, right near the high school that had already been turned into a crime scene days earlier by Somali tribal gangs. No one was hit this time. The shooters fled. Four men were briefly detained and released. Eden Prairie police stated the obvious, that this may be connected to other recent East African/Somali gang activity across the metro.

This is the result of decades of open-border refugee dumping into Minnesota, followed by soft-on-crime DFL governance that refuses to acknowlege the problem or impose consequences on their voting bloc. Somali clan networks and imported street culture didn’t magically appear in quiet suburbs. They arrived with the mass resettlement that turned parts of the Twin Cities into ghetto’s of high-crime zones, exported the violence outward, and left law-abiding residents paying the price in fear, insurance, and eroded quality of life. I say get them all out of the state, and ship their dirty third world asses back home.

Since the large-scale Somali arrivals began in the 1990s and accelerated under successive administrations, Minnesota has absorbed a disproportionate share of a population whose homeland is defined by clan warfare, failed institutions, low IQ, and low social trust. They should never have been allowed in this country. The results are: elevated rates of welfare dependency, educational underperformance, and, most urgently, youth gangs that treat high school football games, gas stations, parks, and graduations as stages for score-settling. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher and other law-enforcement voices have documented roughly a dozen Somali gangs, a hard core of a few hundred young men responsible for a wildly disproportionate share of shootings and homicides. Social-media “beefs” escalate into automatic gunfire. Rival crews from Minneapolis and the suburbs trade bullets at events that once belonged to families. This shit has got to stop, start denaturalization and deportation proceedings and reclassify the Somali population as “Undesirable aliens.”

Eden Prairie isn’t Minneapolis. It’s a high-achieving suburb that worked hard to stay safe. Yet the same pattern keeps repeating: altercations involving Somali-linked groups, shots fired, panicked civilians, and officials carefully choosing language so as not to “stigmatize.” The homecoming shooting days earlier left two wounded and sent thousands of spectators fleeing. Police and multiple law-enforcement sources tied it to Somali gang activity. Now Speedway. The common thread isn’t poverty or “lack of opportunity.” It’s cultural incompatibility, failed assimilation, and a political class that prioritizes identity politics and potential new voters over public safety.

Republicans and normal, everyday Minnesotans who warned about this for years were called xenophobes. Meanwhile, the body count and the suburban shootings continue. Clannish loyalty, honor-based violence, and resistance to American norms of individual accountability don’t disappear because progressive nonprofits write grants. High fertility, low labor-force attachment, and parallel societies compound the fiscal and social burden. Minnesota’s experiment has produced more social services offices, more interpreters, more “community engagement,” and more funerals.

Enough of the Sanctuary State bullshit. End refugee pipelines from failed states. Enforce the law without ethnic exemptions. Prosecute the shooters and their networks aggressively, then denaturalize and deport. Demand assimilation or removal. Quiet suburbs didn’t ask to become the next battleground for imported tribal feuds from a stone age shit hole of a country where the average IQ is 67, three points below the retardation standard. The people, and the police who respond, deserve better than another round of denial from the same political class of DFL scourge that created the problem.

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