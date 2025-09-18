In just twelve hours this past Monday, thirteen people were shot in broad daylight at two separate “known trouble spots.” Minneapolis has finally equalled Chicago shooting numbers. What did city leaders do? The same thing they’ve done for years: shrug, mumble about “root causes,” and promise more “community engagement.” So they did nothing. I don’t consider a city leader group therapy session as “doing something” other than wasting time while they hide from city residents.

These shootings weren’t unpredictable. They were inevitable. Minneapolis has been run into the ground by DFL politicians more worried about appeasing activists than protecting families. First it was “Defund the Police.” Then it was letting homeless encampments sprawl across the city, turning neighborhoods into war zones. The results are in: criminals run the streets. Any normal person could see this stuff coming.

At the Lake Street transit station, five people were shot in the middle of the day. Hours later, at an illegal encampment on private property, another eight were sprayed with bullets. These aren’t isolated incidents — they’re symptoms of what happens when you let progressive ideology trump reality. For more of the same, keep voting DFL, they’re all too happy to oblige. The thing is they keep voting for the status every election. You get what you voted for.

Normal, everyday people have been warning about this for years: when you weaken the police, criminals get stronger. When you allow lawless encampments, chaos follows. When you treat repeat offenders as victims instead of threats, more innocent people become victims and fatalities. It’s common sense.

The Left wants to talk about compassion. Compassion? F-ck compassion. Where is the compassion in murdering someone over a ten dollar bill? Where’s the compassion in killing children? Where’s the compassion in raping some poor woman? Where’s the compassion in turning young girls in to prostitutes? Where’s the compassion for the shopkeeper who was pistol whipped while being robbed? F-ck compassion. You get what you give. And there’s nothing compassionate about letting neighborhoods descend into violence. There’s nothing compassionate about allowing the homeless to waste away in unsafe encampments where shootings, overdoses, and exploitation are the daily reality. When it comes to the bad guys, zero compassion should be given. You’ve seen the results of the Left’s compassion.

The path forward is clear: fund the police, hire more officers and get the force up to 1200 officers on the streets, unshackle the police and let them do their job, enforce the law, dismantle dangerous encampments, and take violent criminals off the streets. That’s not cruelty — that’s common sense. Minneapolis doesn’t need more task forces or listening sessions, that’s just cowardly BS for weak leaders to pat themselves on the back for their version of “doing something.”

How many more families have to bury their loved ones before the city wakes up? The city won’t wake up, they’ll do what they always do: double down on their failures. Minneapolis doesn’t need more excuses. It needs law and order — and it needs it now.

