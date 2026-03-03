Oh good. Just what America was missing: a Yelp review page for federal law enforcement.

In the latest episode of “Progressive Governance: Twin Cities Edition,” The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office🤡 has unveiled the Transparency and Accountability Project — because nothing says “serious legal inquiry” like an acronym and a tip line. The new TAP portal invites the public to submit photos, videos, and stories about alleged misconduct by federal agents during Operation Metro Surge.

Thought someone looked at you funny while wearing a DHS windbreaker? Upload it. Add a caption. Maybe throw in a dramatic filter.

This is all, we’re told, about “accountability.” And who could be against that? Certainly not Republicans — the party that actually believes laws should be enforced. The problem is the selective enthusiasm. When federal agents are arresting violent offenders or pursuing immigration violations, suddenly they’re cast as rogue villains.

Operation Metro Surge — a coordinated federal enforcement effort — aimed to restore a little order in communities that have spent the better part of the last few years being told that enforcing laws is somehow oppressive. Now, instead of thanking agents for doing the job local officials often won’t, we get a crowdsourced misconduct hunt.

One can almost picture the brainstorming session:

“Crime is up. Residents are concerned.”

“Should we support the officers?”

“Don’t be ridiculous. Let’s build a portal.”

The TAP initiative feels less like a sober legal tool and more like a political signal flare: a message to the activist base that yes, we see you, and yes, we too are very skeptical of anyone with a badge who works for the government when the “wrong” party is in charge.

Of course, any real misconduct should be investigated. That’s what internal affairs, inspectors general, and the Department of Justice are for. But creating a public upload site specifically targeting federal agents in the middle of a high-profile enforcement operation? That’s not neutral oversight. That’s narrative building.

It also sends a curious message to criminals: If federal authorities show up, don’t worry — there’s a local office ready to second-guess them in real time.

The irony is rich. The same crowd that insists “democracy dies in darkness” is apparently convinced it also dies when immigration laws are enforced. The same officials who struggle to prosecute carjackings without plea deals are now gearing up to scrutinize federal officers for doing the heavy lifting.

Here’s a novel idea: If you want less federal presence, try enforcing the laws locally. If you want fewer “surges,” create an environment where surges aren’t necessary. And if you genuinely care about transparency, apply it evenly — to prosecutors, to judges, and yes, to the policies that led to the need for Operation Metro Surge in the first place.

Until then, TAP stands as a monument to our times: when in doubt, build a portal. Preferably one where accountability only flows in one direction.

