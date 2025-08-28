At what point are we going to finally agree that gender dysphoria is a mental illness, and there’s nothing normal about it.

We were at that point not too many years ago, not even a decade ago. In fact, up until the 1980’s they were patients in our mental asylums getting the treatment they need, and eventually released in to society. We didn’t have those mass shootings by them back then, but we do now.

Yes. It is time to come back to reality and recognize gender dysphoria as the mental illness it has always been, is, and always will be.

We have a pattern, and it’s very distinct. Tranny’s are more prone to committing these heinous acts than any other group. The number of these acts may not seem large but neither is their population. So the percentage of these mass shootings is quite high among that population. To deny that is to deny reality.

The usual suspects are going to call for gun control. What good is that going to do?

I’ve got a better idea. Why not ban tranny’s from purchasing or possessing a firearm? That way you’re going after the root problem without violating the majority’s rights. They do it with felons, why not tranny’s? The Biden regime even did it to veterans. I don’t want to hear about their rights being violated, everybody’s right is violated with blanket gun control.

That’s not exactly correct. His name is Robert Westman, not Robin. That’s his dress up girly made up name, and he is not a female. Now that he’s dead and hasn’t been put in the ground, do a DNA test, and it will come back as male.

I’ve posted his 11 minute manifesto video in this post, and let me tell you, this guy was a psycho lunatic.

Pre 1980, this probably never would have happened. President Trump very recently signed an executive order that orders state’s to begin reopening the shuttered mental asylums, and that’s a good thing so tragedies like this won’t or likely won’t occur on the scale that it has, as people like Robert Westman would likely be a patient, and more importantly, receiving the much needed help and treatment they need.

This is from KARE 11 which seems to have covered the mass shooting quite well.

The video indicates Westman spent weeks planning the assault on children, appearing to scout entrances and exits, while also looking for armed guards.

Targeting children. That’s just evil. There is no excuse for pure evil, and Robert Westman was pure evil.

Westman allegedly wrote about visiting the church and a plan to carry out the violent act. Westman allegedly wrote about the teachers' training week and how staff were probably receiving active shooter training, allegedly writing, "I bet they won’t anticipate an attack in the first week." Westman also appeared to discuss checking the school's doors to learn how to barricade them and prevent people from escaping the building. According to Chief Brian O'Hara on Wednesday morning, we learned that at least two of the doors had indeed been barricaded with pieces of lumber, just as the shooter described.

Here’s the full 11 minute video.

So sad this had to happen. It is beyond time to start arming our teachers and preachers, we’ve been screwing around far too long with ineffective feel good legislation. Time for the rubber to hit the road, right now.

