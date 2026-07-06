The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating a series of overnight shootings that left one person dead and four others injured, according to authorities.

According to investigators:

The shootings occurred at multiple locations across Minneapolis overnight.

One victim died from their injuries, while four others were wounded.

Police are working to determine whether any of the shootings are connected, but they have not announced a confirmed link.

Investigators are collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, and asking anyone with information or surveillance video to come forward.

Police have not yet released information about suspects or announced any arrests in connection with the incidents. The investigations remain active.

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