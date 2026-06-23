Several shootings across Minneapolis over the weekend left one person dead and multiple others injured, according to Minneapolis police reports.

One of the most serious incidents occurred early Saturday morning in north Minneapolis, as a triple shooting took place. Police responding to reports of gunfire near Golden Valley Road found three shooting victims. A woman in her 30s died at the scene, while a man and another woman were transported to hospitals with injuries. The shooting remains under investigation, and no arrests had been announced in the initial reports.

The fatal shooting was part of a broader weekend of violence in the city, with additional shootings reported in other Minneapolis neighborhoods that left several people wounded. Minneapolis police have continued to appeal for witnesses and surveillance footage as investigators work to determine motives and identify suspects.

City officials and community leaders have expressed concern about the recent violence and have urged anyone with information to contact investigators or submit tips anonymously through CrimeStoppers.

They’re “expressing concern”? The same fools that want to defund the police? The same morons that want to replace most cops with “violence interruptors” and mental health counselors? The same dumbasses that handcuffed the cops from doing their jobs? Created a hostile work environment for police officers? The same left leaning idiots who pick apart every police action for the intent of hopefully prosecuting a cop for doing his job? Gimmie a [expletive deleted] break.

The violence and crime is because of those people.

Nobody wants to be a cop in Minneapolis, and no one is signing up for any overtime because of those people.

Well, you get what you vote for.

It’s your problem, Minneapolis. Live with it (if you can).

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