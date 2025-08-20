A nineteen year-old employee of Lotus Minneapolis, went out back to take the garbage out. Doing his job, minding his own business, then out of the blue a 32 year-old man violently assaults him for no reason other than he was a kid from the suburbs.

The police are called and they detain the assailant and do their investigation, you know, watch the video surveillance tape, get statements from witnesses, look over the injuries, etc… After all is said and done they formally arrest the assailant and have enough evidence for a probable cause hold of third degree assault.

609.223 ASSAULT IN THE THIRD DEGREE. Subdivision 1. Substantial bodily harm. Whoever assaults another and inflicts substantial bodily harm may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than five years or to payment of a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.

Seems like a slam dunk. The assailant, David Darnael Brown should have been formally charged.

It was a slam-dunk… until it wasn’t.

It wasn’t because the nineteen year-old victim, Jezarious Sheldon did the unthinkable. That’s right, he fought back.

Because he fought back in self-defense, Moriarty decided not to prosecute.

You may have seen the headlines a couple weeks ago about a downtown Minneapolis Lotus employee being randomly attacked when he took out the garbage. The teen employee is a student of jiu-jitsu and fought back in self-defense, while the suspect proceeded to bite the victim repeatedly, causing significant wounds. Police caught up and arrested the suspect, David Darnael Brown, 32, a few days later. He was booked on probable cause 3rd degree assault but was released without charges. A source familiar with the case told us that charges were declined by Mary Moriarty's office because the victim was able to fight back. We filed a data request with Mary Moriarty's office to get confirmation or an official response on why charges were declined. They declined to give a response to our request for information, stating that the information "is not public at this time." 🙄 Another violent offender walks free thanks to Bloody Mary.

Like I said in the sub-headline, Moriarty singlehandedly has created a culture of rampant crime in Hennepin County.

