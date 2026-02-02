It was another wild weekend in Minnesota starring the usual suspects. But not all news centered around militant revolutionaries (but most of it) the Vikings made the news as well. Let’s begin with Minnesota’s most favorite professional sports franchise as they made a rather large splash in the sporting world Friday morning.

The Minnesota Vikings fired general manager Kwesi Adofo Mensa Friday morning and I don’t believe anyone shed a tear over that. He was a horrible GM. He just didn’t know what he was doing. Clearly unqualified to lead an NFL franchise. Out of his 27 draft picks only 5 (18.5%) are impactful players.

He spent 350 million on over-the-hill past their prime, injury prone free agents last year that didn’t come close to working out. As a result the Vikings are in serious cap trouble sitting at close to 50 million over the cap.

And the whopper. Letting Sam Darnold walk. All Sam Darnold was asking for was a 3 year 60 million dollar contract. An absolute team friendly, bargain basement contract, but no. The Vikings went with a hot mess clusterfuck at quaterback. Like I said when I heard the news of KAM’s firing. Good riddance.

And then we move to the insurrection. Oh, did I say, insurrection? Yes I did. That’s what it is even if the cowards in the federal government won’t admit it and won’t say it, an insurrection (Democrat inspired and operated) is happening in Minnesota and it must be stopped.

Just like in 2020 when the rioters breached, conquered an destroyed the Third Precinct (the only time in the country’s history that has happened) cowardly Walz gave the order to the National Guard to stand down at the Whipple building (where ICE and DHS are).

And so history is repeating itself. Either Tim Walz is an extreme coward, or he wants the Whipple building overrun, just like he wanted the Third Precinct overrun. Judging by his actions a reasonable person can only conclude Walz wants the building overrun, and he wanted the Third Precinct overrun in 2020. The history, and his current actions prove it beyond a shadow of a doubt. And those are the actions of an insurrectionist.

The result:

Like all revolutionaries, there needs to be martyrs. They’ve got two now but they need more.

Here is the receipt.

Like I said, this is an insurrection.

