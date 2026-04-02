The escalating situation at Cities Church in St. Paul is no longer just a local disturbance, it is a glaring warning sign of what happens when lawlessness is tolerated and basic American freedoms are treated as optional. What began as so-called “protest” has, by many accounts, crossed into outright intimidation, and the failure to decisively shut it down sends a dangerous message: that some rights matter more than others, depending on the politics involved.

The First Amendment protects both freedom of speech and the free exercise of religion. But those protections are not interchangeable excuses to trample another. There is a fundamental difference between protesting public policy in a public square and targeting people as they walk into church. When individuals report being harassed, shouted at, or followed simply for attending worship, that is not civic engagement—it is coercion dressed up as activism.

Showing up at a church, disrupting services, and confronting parishioners is a line that should never have been crossed. It reflects a troubling shift in modern protest culture, where the goal is no longer persuasion but pressure—applied directly to ordinary people who have no role in shaping federal policy.

What’s more troubling is the apparent hesitation by “leaders”😆 to respond with the seriousness this situation demands. If a group had stormed a mosque shouting slogans and frightening families, would there be any ambiguity about calling it unacceptable? Of course not. There would be immediate, bipartisan condemnation and swift legal consequences. The same standard must apply here. Religious liberty is not conditional.

Interfering with religious worship is not a gray area, it is a violation that strikes at the core of constitutional protections. When enforcement is inconsistent or delayed, it erodes public confidence and invites further escalation.

All forms of leftist activism operate on the assumption that the ends justify the means. If the cause is deemed righteous enough, then any tactic—no matter how disruptive or invasive—is fair game.

The people attending services at Cities Church are not policymakers. They are not ICE agents. They are citizens exercising a fundamental right that predates the Constitution itself. To treat them as targets is to abandon any pretense of principled protest. It is to say, in effect, that political disagreement justifies personal confrontation in spaces that should be off-limits.

If this pattern continues unchecked, it will not remain confined to one church or one issue. Once the norm is established that houses of worship are fair game for political confrontation, no community is safe from becoming the next battleground.

The solution is not complicated. Enforce the law. Protect the right to worship with the same vigor used to protect the right to protest. Make it unmistakably clear that intimidation, no matter the cause, is unacceptable and will be punished without mercy.

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