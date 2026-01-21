Minnesota Democrats are crossing a dangerous line. As anti-ICE activists openly call to “embrace militancy,” Governor Tim Walz and his allies continue to talk about “resistance” to federal law enforcement, refusing to draw a clear boundary between lawful protest and extremism.

This isn’t about immigration policy. It’s about whether elected officials will uphold the rule of law. Here in Minnesota, they don’t. As I’ve said before, the entire state is corrupt and compromised. When the governor demonizes ICE and encourages resistance, activists hear validation—not caution. The result is predictable: mobs confronting people they believe are ICE agents, disruptions of private spaces, and organized efforts to interfere with law enforcement operations. All of which are crimes that left up to this third world shit hole, banana republic state would go unpunished.

If any conservative group used the word “militancy” against federal agents, Democrats and the media would demand prosecutions and investigations. Instead, we get silence and excuses. That double standard endangers officers, the public, emboldens radicals, and erodes public trust which right now does not exist for most Minnesotans.

Protest is an American right. Militancy is not. Leaders who blur that distinction are not standing up for justice—they are inviting chaos. Minnesota deserves leadership that condemns extremism outright and defends law, order, and accountability without apology. But that will never happen with DFL control, they’re more worried about locking up the activist vote, and using them as their modern day brownshirts to advance their political agenda and keep power.

