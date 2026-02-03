What happened on Cedar Avenue was not “community defense.” It was a rogue political mob seizing a public street, intimidating drivers, and pretending to be law enforcement. That is authoritarian behavior, and it has no place in a country governed by law.

Anti-ICE agitators blocked traffic, stopped vehicles, ran license plates, questioned civilians, and attempted to hunt federal agents — all without legal authority, oversight, or accountability. That is not protest.

ICE officers are federal agents enforcing laws passed by Congress — not random street enforcers driven by ideology.

These revolutionaries, meanwhile, are:

Blocking public roads

Interfering with lawful federal operations

Harassing civilians

Endangering emergency vehicles

Trying to impose their politics through intimidation

That is mob rule.

Where the fuck are the cops? Where is that mealy mouth punk ass bitch Mayor Frey? Where is that piece of shit governor hiding? They’re all in on this.

I’m not done yet. Trump and Homan don’t get a flyer either. Whatever happened to anyone impeding ICE will be arrested and prosecuted? I smell bullshit because not a goddamned one of them is in jail or being prosecuted. Not one. We clearly have an insurrection happening, no Insurrection Act declared and no Martial Law declared either. Both should have been. Actions speak louder than words. Either get it done, or shut the fuck up.

