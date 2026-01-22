A coordinated threatening email was sent to multiple Hilton-branded hotels across the Twin Cities in the past day, including a Home2 Suites in Brooklyn Park. Sources say at least three other hotels operated by the same company received identical messages, despite having no operational ties beyond the Hilton brand. The pattern indicates a mass intimidation attempt rather than a targeted threat. Authorities have been notified.

From CrimeWatchMpls:

NEWLY submitted: “A bunch of Hilton hotels in the Twin Cities area got this email yesterday. This one was for a Home2 Suites in Brooklyn Park. I’m not affiliated with that hotel, but at least 3 other of my company’s hotels received this.”

This was an act of terrorism by definition and the perpetrator(s) when caught should be punished accordingly.

