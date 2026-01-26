When a self-described Antifa influencer publicly declares a “guerrilla war” against federal law enforcement, this is no longer protest, activism, or even radical politics. It is an open declaration of domestic insurrection. And it should be treated as such.

Antifa has spent years hiding behind euphemisms and plausible deniability. Its defenders insist it is merely an “idea,” a loose network, or a misunderstood reaction to extremism. That lie collapses the moment its adherents call for armed resistance against federal agents, urge followers to “get your guns,” and frame violence as not just acceptable but necessary. Words matter. When someone with a large platform incites violence against ICE, Border Patrol, or any arm of the U.S. government, they are not exercising free speech — they are daring the state to enforce the law.

Antifa’s ideology rests on a dangerous premise: that it alone gets to define legitimacy. Courts are illegitimate. Elections are illegitimate. Law enforcement is illegitimate. Any authority that stands in the way of its worldview is branded “fascist,” a term so abused it has lost all meaning except “someone we want to justify attacking.” Once that moral shortcut is taken, violence becomes not just permissible but virtuous.

That is exactly how political violence always rationalizes itself.

What makes the recent “guerrilla war” rhetoric especially reckless is its detachment from reality. The Minnesota shooting that sparked these calls involved a federal agent and an armed individual — not a roving death squad, not an occupation force, not the dystopian fantasy Antifa influencers peddle to their followers. Facts are irrelevant when outrage is the product. Social media radicalism rewards escalation, not truth. The more extreme the language, the more clicks, donations, and attention flow in.

Antifa is not fighting fascism. It is fighting the basic idea of democratic order.

Peaceful protest is a constitutional right. Blocking traffic, smashing businesses, torching police vehicles, and calling for armed conflict are not. They are crimes. And pretending otherwise has consequences — for communities caught in the middle, for immigrants who become political props, and for a country already strained by polarization.

There is also a grim irony in Antifa’s posture. Movements that glorify masks, intimidation, censorship, street violence, and political purity tests do not defeat authoritarianism. They replicate it. History is unambiguous on this point: when factions convince themselves that violence is justified because they are morally superior, the result is not justice — it is chaos, repression, and backlash.

The United States does not need to “understand” calls for guerrilla war. It needs to reject them unequivocally.

That means enforcing existing laws against incitement and rioting. It means refusing to launder extremism through sympathetic media language. And it means political leaders — especially at the local level — stopping the indulgence of groups that openly undermine public safety while claiming the mantle of righteousness.

If Antifa wants to declare war on ICE, on federal agents, or on the American state itself, then the country should stop pretending this is activism and start calling it what it is: a radical movement flirting openly with domestic terrorism.

Democracy survives disagreement. It does not survive armed nihilism masquerading as virtue.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness