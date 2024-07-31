I grew up spending my summers on Madeline Island located in Lake Superior’s Apostle Islands, it is the only island not in the National Lakeshore nor will it become a National Park.

When I was growing up the roads were dirt and gravel, no sewer and water, you had a sceptic tank and a well, you took your garbage to the town dump, we had the biggest boat in the marina when it was pretty much a lagoon. No hotels except for the Mission Lodge. It was very quaint and peaceful. The ferry lines were owned by two competitors, the Russells who owned the Gar-How, and the Nelson’s who owned the Nichevo.

It’s not quaint anymore, too many new people who don’t belong in my opinion, and that would be those who moved their full time, or built summer homes from 1980 to the present. They’ve ruined the quaintness, along with all the liberal artsy and musician, theatre types, the environmentalists, etc… The post 1980 crowd. Absolutely ruined a good thing are my, and many others thoughts. My family has had a summer home there since the 1920’s.

Four of the eight lighthouses were manned by the Coast Guard in my lifetime. The last to be automated was Devils Island beginning in 1979. The other four were automated in the 1940’s.

A woman lived on Rocky Island and had a restaurant there, and would feed the fisherman on various camps throughout the islands, and serve lunch to the excursion boat passengers from Bayfield. Elisabeth Congdon had a summer home on North Twin island she never got to use as she was murdered at her mansion in Duluth. My dad, one of his friends and myself took the boat up to North Twin and got in to her house. It was amazing. All of the furnishings, down to bed linens were all in their original packaging, never opened. There were two brand new diesel generators to provide power, and my dad didn’t think they were ever started. They were brand new as well. I can remember moving one of the shutters on the outside of the house, and it was lined with hundreds of bats.

South Twin Island was another story too. A guy had a summer house there, and he cleared a big strip and made his own landing field. So, he mostly flew in to the island every weekend. Pretty neat.

I remember a guy bought Michigan Island for 14,000 dollars just before the National Lakeshore was created by the government in 1970. He sold the island to the National Lakeshore in the mid 1970’s for 28,000 dollars.

Sand Island was owned by the Anderson family of Anderson Windows fame, and when the Lakeshore was created, part of the deal was they were grandfathered in, and when the last descendant died, the island would go to the Lakeshore. Members of that family are still alive and use the home on the island. It’s kind of a Public-Private partnership. The Anderson’s have full rights, but the authority over the island belongs to the National Lakeshore.

Lastly, for my personal memories I’ll touch on Stockton Island. It was always popular, even before the Lakeshore got it and built a big concrete dock. In those days you either dropped the anchor and rowed a dinghy ashore, or jumped off the side and walked in. After the dock was built, my dad and I would have a father-son getaway to Stockton and overnight there on the boat, which was a good sized cabin cruiser of 41 feet. I always looked forward to that.

Fast forward to 2024 and Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany (WI-7) has a bill to upgrade the National Lakeshore in to the National Park System. Once it becomes a National Park, more people, more jobs, bigger economy, etc… There are downfalls too, most notably the locals will be priced out of the housing market, that’s already happening with the influx of the undesirables. The post 1980 crowd, with their million dollar plus homes, and high priced condo’s.

Bill introduced to make Apostle Islands National Lakeshore a national park

The good times, the innocence, the quaintness, and solace of the area is rapidly disappearing, and that’s really quite sad. The times, they are a changing, and not for the better I’m afraid.

