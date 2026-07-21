A 30-year-old St. Paul man has been arrested in connection with a triple homicide that occurred Monday afternoon inside an apartment complex leasing office in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood.

St. Paul police responded to reports of shots fired around 4:10 p.m. on July 20 in the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue, where officers found three people dead at the scene.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victims as:

Nansi G. Fuentes Zambrano , 25, of Inver Grove Heights

Dena M. Silcox , 56, of St. Paul

Adam J. Wilwerding, 43, of Oakdale

Authorities expressed condolences to the victims’ families.

Tsegaab A. Binessu of St. Paul, was taken into custody overnight in Virginia, Minnesota, by St. Louis County deputies. He was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder and is being held on probable cause. Police had previously identified him as a person of interest.

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry stated that investigators searched a secondary location and determined no other suspects were involved. Details about a possible motive or any connections between the suspect and the victims have not yet been released, but the investigation remains active.

The incident marks a rare triple homicide in the city. Police have not released additional information about the circumstances inside the leasing office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Paul Police Department.

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