Tim Walz casually brushed aside the largest public fraud scandals in modern state history, dismissing it as a political “excuse.” In doing so, Walz didn’t just minimize the damage. With that lame excuse, he exposed his unwillingness to take responsibility for his failure.

Minnesota has been rocked by a cascade of fraud schemes from the now-infamous Feeding Our Future case to sprawling abuses in Medicaid, childcare, and pandemic-era aid. Federal investigators and watchdogs have described losses that could reach into the tens of billions of dollars. The fraud is real, it is systemic, and it happened on Walz’s watch.

And yet, instead of confronting that reality head-on, Walz chose deflection. In a national television appearance, he suggested critics were exploiting the scandal to target immigrant communities, arguing the issue had been exaggerated for political gain. That framing is not just misleading, it’s insulting and infuriating to every single taxpaying Minnesotan. It moves the focus away from accountability and toward grievance, as if asking where billions went is somehow out of bounds.

Walz’s defenders argue that prosecutions are underway, and that fraud occurs in many states. Both are true and both miss the point. The existence of prosecutions does not absolve the failures that allowed the fraud to metastasize. And pointing to problems elsewhere does not excuse the magnitude of what happened here. They love to play the game of “Whataboutism.”

More troubling is the pattern that has emerged. Legislative hearings have featured allegations that the administration ignored or sidelined whistleblowers and auditors raising concerns. Programs continued operating despite mounting evidence of abuse. In some cases, funding flows were restored after legal pressure, only for the fraud to continue.

The consequences are not abstract. Every dollar stolen was meant for vulnerable Minnesotans, children needing meals, families relying on healthcare, communities depending on support. Fraud on this scale is not a bookkeeping error; it is a moral failure. And when the response from the state’s highest office is to wave it away as political theater, it sends an infuriating message.

This is why the issue has not gone away—and will not go away. It is why lawmakers are pushing new anti-fraud measures, why hearings continue, and why public trust has dissolved. We understand something fundamental that Tampon Tim, the horse jizz drinker seems unwilling to acknowledge: competence matters. Oversight matters. Responsibility matters.

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