Colin McDonald, the assistant attorney general for the National Fraud Enforcement Division, spoke with Liz Collin about the ongoing efforts for accountability and the fight against fraud in Minnesota and beyond.



The National Fraud Enforcement Division has only been up and running for a little more than 200 days. However, McDonald explained that, “in the last about 115 days, there's been around 990 months of cumulative sentences handed out to 13 fraudsters in Minnesota from cases that the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Fraud Division have been working on for some time."

Leave a comment