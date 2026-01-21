The federal government has put Minnesota on notice: fix the fraud or lose federal funds.

And a recent filing from the feds is a “bombshell” that could lead to severe consequences for Gov. Tim Walz and his administration, according to attorney Dr. David Feinwachs, who recently joined Liz Collin on her podcast.

He is former general counsel of the Minnesota Hospital Association. He was fired for asking too many questions after four HMOs in Minnesota were making an extraordinary amount of money from the state Medicaid program.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness