Attorney Mark Trammell serves as the CEO of the Center for American Liberty—founded by Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Trammell joined Liz Collin on her podcast and spoke about how civil rights and constitutional rights have been under attack. He explained how suing governors who abuse their power is a “favorite pastime” and how his organization has been pushing back and winning more than a few high-profile cases in court.

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