Scott County Jail photo.

This past Wednesday morning in Savage, Awo Abdikarin Duale, a 33-year-old Somali woman, called 911 and reported that she had shot her children and they were not breathing. Officers found 5-year-old Ryder Rennie and 3-year-old Tahari Rennie with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene; the other died at the hospital. A handgun was recovered inside the apartment. According to the criminal complaint, she also called a family member afterward and said, “I killed them,” before hanging up. She has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder—intentional killing, without the formal label of premeditation.

There’s no mental-health excuse, no trauma narrative, no “system failed her” talking point that can sanitize this. These were two little children who trusted the one person on earth who was supposed to protect them. She turned that trust into a crime scene. Second-degree murder in Minnesota carries a maximum of 40 years per count. That’s not justice. It’s a taxpayer-funded hotel stay for a multiple child-killer.

But in Minnesota, an activist judge makes sure it’s one-third off for “good time” and another third for “alternative sentencing” and presto, she’s not even locked up for 17 years.

Minnesota abolished the death penalty in 1911 and has congratulated itself for moral superiority ever since. That posture collapses the moment a parent deliberately ends the lives of her own toddlers. The death penalty exists for precisely these cases: the most heinous, deliberate destruction of the most vulnerable. It’s not about vengeance. It’s about proportional justice, deterrence, and the simple recognition that some acts place a person outside the moral community that ordinary imprisonment assumes.

Bringing capital punishment back to Minnesota would require political courage that current leadership has never shown, because they don’t have it. Soft-on-crime ideology, endless mitigation arguments, and the reflexive claim that the death penalty is “barbaric” have produced a system that treats the slaughter of children as just another sentencing guideline. Other states still maintain the option for the worst murders, including the killing of children by parents. Minnesota’s refusal is moral abdication.

If the facts hold—and the complaint describes a woman who admitted the killings both to 911 and to her own family, then life without parole is still too lenient. The only sentence that matches the crime is the permanent removal of the offender. Anything less tells every future predator that Minnesota’s conscience has a soft ceiling. This act is inexcusable. The death penalty should be restored so that cases like this can be answered with finality.

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