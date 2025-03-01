I haven’t been the most dependable publisher here on Substack. I was kind of scattered from subject to subject, and writing sporadically with no general sense of direction. With today being the first day of a new month, that changes.

The focus is on Minnesota, the state I call home.

I’m finding more and more items that are either not being reported in the legacy media, or written with a distinct bias one could accurately call propaganda, well, the truth needs to be told because the truth is what it is, and has no agenda. Legacy media however has an agenda.

I’m presently working on a post regarding Gov. Tim Walz and his “Nazi and Fascists” comments made to a nursing event. It’s much worse and goes much deeper than just a mere comment made by the governor. And that’s the part legacy media is ignoring, but I’m not. I think you’ll be quite shocked.

So buckle up buttercups, we’re about to get this party started!

Share

Share Minnesota Madness