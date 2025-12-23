Minnesotans deserve two things from their largest newspaper: truth and accountability. What they’ve gotten instead from the Star Tribune is a pattern of evasive language, political bias, and a willful blind eye to one of the most consequential scandals in our state’s history.

At the heart of this controversy is a fraud crisis so vast it will dwarf anything this state has ever seen. Federal prosecutors now estimate that fraud in Minnesota’s social service programs could top $9 billion, stolen from hardworking taxpayers and siphoned through sham nonprofits and phony Medicaid billing schemes. These weren’t small errors buried in bureaucratic paperwork — they were industrial-scale thefts.

Yet the Star Tribune, rather than sounding the alarm, chose a headline that questioned and minimized national claims of “billions lost to fraud.” By framing the story around “evidence” and “verification,” they effectively softened the blow of what prosecutors themselves now describe as massive and systematic crime.

Some critics point to a fear of appearing “racist” when reporting on a scandal that involved many members of Minnesota’s Somali community. Conservative commentators have rightly argued that local editors self-censored out of worry about political correctness rather than focus on the unvarnished truth.

Republican leadership in Minnesota — from state lawmakers to the U.S. House GOP have been raising the alarm about fraud and governance failures for years, calling for transparency, accountability, and a dismantling of the conditions that allowed crooks to feast on our social programs.

But while Republican lawmakers demand answers, the Star Tribune double-downs on cautious phrasing and elite framing. That’s because, for too long, the institution has confused access and selling the DFL narrative with accountability. When the governor calls, the press answers — even when those in power are the ones failing Minnesotans.

Worse still, the paper’s leadership has ties to the very political establishment now under scrutiny. Its CEO (Steve Grove) once served in Democrat Governor Tim Walz’s administration — a fact commentators say raises serious questions about editorial independence and conflicts of interest.

While bureaucratic spin and media bias obscured the real story, taxpayer dollars were siphoned into phantom companies and luxury purchases, and — in some cases — sent overseas.

Meanwhile, the Star Tribune’s reluctance to hold power to account sends a chilling message: if it’s politically sensitive, soft-pedal it; if it embarrasses the elite, delay it; if it feeds a preferred narrative, bury it.

This is not journalism. It’s censorship and propaganda with a side of complicity thrown in.

We need a press corps that stands with taxpayers, not DFL political elites. We need leaders who will enforce transparency, publish the names of those under investigation, and confront fraud wherever it occurs — without excuses or euphemism.

And we need newsrooms that aren’t afraid to tell the truth — no matter how uncomfortable it might be.

The Star Tribune has lost its purpose — and we Minnesotans deserve better than that bird cage liner.

