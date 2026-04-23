In Minnesota, the challenge is not whether the budget can be balanced without raising taxes—it’s whether there is the political courage to do it. My hypothetical approach eliminates free school meals and all climate initiatives, and reduces education spending.

At the core of Minnesota’s fiscal structure is a simple mismatch: spending commitments in education, health care, and local government aid tend to grow faster than revenues. This creates a structural gap in future budgets, typically estimated in the low single-digit billions per biennium. Any balanced-budget plan must therefore either increase revenue, in other words raise taxes (again) which is the DFL approach, or reduce spending growth, that is the preferred option. In this scenario, revenue remains unchanged, meaning all adjustment must come from spending decisions.

One of the largest components of my proposal is the elimination of universal free school meals. Removing it would save up to $900 million per biennium. That snake oil was sold to us as “only” costing 100 million, it’s now nine times that and growing. When we were school age we never had it and got along just fine. One of the DFL’s argument’s was hungry kids don’t learn. Well, before universal school meals were even thought of, Minnesota was always number one or two in the nation for education. Not anymore. We’re in the lower half, Mississippi is actually ranked higher. Universal school meals have nothing to do with a higher ranking and not learning. Mississippi doesn’t have it, they’re poorer and hungrier than we are, yet their students are doing better.

A second major change is the elimination of all climate-related initiatives, including clean energy grants, infrastructure subsidies, and state-level environmental programs. This category can save up to $2 billion in biennial spending depending on program scope. From a fiscal perspective, this is one of the more effective levers because it consolidates many relatively new and discretionary programs.

Finally, the most significant adjustment in the scenario is a broad reduction in education spending. Public education is the largest single budget category in Minnesota, and even modest percentage changes translate into billions of dollars. A combination of slowed per-pupil funding growth and reduced grant programs could yield $3-4 billion in savings per biennium. This is where the largest fiscal impact occurs.

That would create a lot of pearl clutching amongst the majority of Minnesotans which further proves my point about most people here being incapable of reason and logic. The budget began allocating massive amounts of money with the election of Gov. Arne Carlson in 1990, and has consistently received way more than its “fair share” since, especially under Walz and the result is not good. A steady decline in our education system that started the snowball effect under Walz. To a person who is capable of reason and logic, it’s very obvious that “more money” for education is not the answer, it tells us education has other problems not related to funding.

When combined, these policies produce a net fiscal effect of saving roughly $5.6 to 6 billion in biennial adjustments, in this scenario Minnesota could close its projected structural gap without raising taxes.

The key conclusion is that balancing the budget without raising taxes is mathematically achievable under this framework.

I personally would like to take it a leap forward and actually reduce the size of our Minnesota government by a minimum of 30%. But that’s a topic for another day.

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