In a clear-eyed decision at its September 16 meeting, the Bayfield County Executive Committee voted to strip funding for Flock Safety’s automated license plate readers from the 2027 budget. Nine community members spoke in unanimous opposition. The roughly $17,500 annual cost will instead support increased fuel funding for the Sheriff’s Department. This is a measured rejection of a technology whose costs to privacy, local control, and public trust far outweigh its claimed benefits.

Flock’s cameras create a permanent, searchable record of where ordinary people drive, when they drive, and what their vehicles look like, down to dents, stickers, and “vehicle fingerprints” generated by AI. That data feeds a national network accessible to hundreds of other agencies and federal entities. In Bayfield County alone, the system has been searched hundreds of thousands of times by outside users while local officials conducted only a fraction of those queries. Reports of improper search justifications only deepen the problem. Residents are not required to sacrifice the expectation of anonymity in public spaces so that a surveillance vendor can build a nationwide tracking database.

The committee’s choice also reflects a broader, healthy skepticism that has taken root across Wisconsin, Minnesota and the country. Communities from Dane County to Sheboygan, Racine, and beyond have ended or paused Flock contracts after learning how data is retained, shared, and misused. When cameras can be, and have been abused for personal stalking, when data leaves local control, and when the public was never meaningfully consulted before the devices went up, the burden of justification shifts. Law enforcement already has tools, warrants, and traditional investigative methods. Redirecting a modest sum toward fuel keeps deputies on the road without turning every highway into a permanent checkpoint.

Bayfield County’s full board still has the final say on October 27. The Executive Committee’s vote sets the correct precedent. Privacy isn’t a luxury. It is a baseline condition of a free society. Defunding these cameras is a straightforward, responsible defense of that principle.

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