At a United Nations summit in Turkey, because nothing says “serious governance” like lecturing the world from a conference room while your own farmers quietly go broke, Tim Walz has once again uncorked the vintage bottle of climate piety. Minnesota’s climate policies, he proudly informs the assembled dignitaries, are a shining beacon for the planet. One almost expects a halo to appear above the podium, or more accurately, a propeller beanie.

Let’s be clear: there is no such thing as climate change. The entire enterprise is a meticulously maintained hoax believed only by the simplest of people, those who treat weather as moral theater and computer models as scripture. The rest of us notice that the climate has always changed, that crops still grow when the sun shines, and that the loudest prophets of doom somehow never sell their beach houses.

Europe provides the perfect cautionary cartoon. After years of self-flagellating net-zero theater, energy prices soared, industry fled, and farmers took to the streets with tractors because the green decrees made it cheaper to quit than to plant. Fertilizer restrictions, diesel taxes, and the sacred war on “emissions” turned productive land into a compliance paperwork factory. The result? Food less plentiful and more expensive, farmers squeezed, and governments still insisting the medicine is working even as the patient turns blue. Minnesota, under Walz’s cheerful guidance, appears eager to import the same self-destructive recipe and call it leadership.

Farming is becoming unaffordable not because the sky is angry, but because the climate change hoax has been weaponized into an endless series of regulations, mandates, and virtue-signaling costs that treat soil, livestock, and diesel as moral failings. When government decides that practical agriculture must kneel before the latest computer-modeled apocalypse, the bill arrives at the farm gate. Walz’s policies accelerate exactly this process while he jets off to Turkey to collect applause for it.

So raise a glass of overpriced, over-regulated milk to Governor Walz, climate kook extraordinaire, proudly exporting Minnesota’s progressive self-harm to an international stage. Only the simplest among us clap. The rest of us watch the fields and wonder how long the lecture can continue before the bill comes due.

Leave a comment