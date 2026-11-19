Here we go again. The Minnesota Department of Revenue just dropped the preliminary property tax levy numbers for 2027, and the predictable result is another round of hikes: roughly $949 million more statewide, a 6.5% increase. Cities and counties are looking at 8.1% jumps. Some metro counties are higher. Homeowners get to open the Truth-in-Taxation notices and watch more of their equity get vacuumed up to feed the machine.

This isn’t some mysterious force of nature. It’s the direct consequence of the DFL trifecta’s fiscal vandalism.

They inherited a historic surplus, around $19 billion projected across the relevant window. They blew it. They hiked taxes and fees by roughly $10–11 billion. And they still managed to leave the state with structural deficits measured in the billions, including forecasts that have shown multi-billion shortfalls further out. That money didn’t vanish into thin air. It went into permanent spending growth, new unnecessary and wasteful programs like socialized school meals, and mandates that counties, cities, and schools now have to finance on the backs of local property taxpayers.

The same people who lecture about “investments” and “values” and the rest of their bullshit, treated a once-in-a-generation surplus like a personal checking account for every progressive priority that could be jammed through while they held the trifecta. When the party ended, the bill did not. Local governments are left staring at higher costs from inflation, unfunded state mandates, and the residual effects of that spending binge. So they raise the levy. Property taxes go up. Ordinary Minnesotans, especially those who own homes outside the wealthiest ZIP codes get squeezed harder while the DFL architects of the mess congratulate themselves on their compassion.

And the voters? A large share of the stupid fuckers looked at this record of surplus incineration, tax increases, and deficit creation and decided the responsible move was to hand power back to the same crowd. Dumbasses. That is the repeated preference for the people who created the problem over the people warning about it. You can dress it up with talk of “values” or “protecting democracy,” but the ledger is simple: they spent the surplus, raised taxes, left structural red ink, and property owners are now paying the difference through higher local levies.

There’s nothing subtle about the pattern. One-party DFL control produced the largest spending surges in state history. Revenues couldn’t keep up even after the tax increases. The resulting pressure migrates downward to the property tax base because that’s the only reliable revenue source local governments control. The Department of Revenue’s preliminary list is the predictable local tax consequence of state-level fiscal incontinence.

Minnesota doesn’t have a revenue problem. It has a spending and accountability problem. The DFL trifecta proved it by turning a massive surplus into deficits and higher taxes. Local property tax hikes are simply the next installment. Voters who keep rewarding the same architects get exactly the government they keep choosing. The rest of us get the bill.

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