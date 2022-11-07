Joe Biden and the democrats hate you. You need to understand that. “Scranton Joe” the working man, the blue collar union guy who is a friend of the working and middle class just fucked you, turned his back, and flipped you the canary.

That’s 40% of the nations energy needs, 18,000 jobs, gone. There is also the Syngas energy sector that comprises 6.5% of the nations energy needs gone as well. Synfuel is made from coal, and it’s a “clean” energy source.

Biden says they are going to be replaced with wind and solar. Nope, not going to happen. It’s undependable and inefficient, and just doesn’t work according to plan. All you need to do is look at Europe since Russia shut off the pipelines. They might not be able to keep warm this winter, that’s why countries over there are mining and restarting their coal plants again, and it still won’t be enough because they don’t have enough of those power plants left anymore.

Or better yet, look at what California has been going through for these insane policies.

Coal consists of 46.5% (counting Synfuel) of the nations power, cut that out and your energy bills will likely triple, hitting the poor, working and middle classes the hardest.

How are you going to pay for your heat and electricity when it becomes unaffordable? Oh I know, democrats to the rescue! Create a new handout to pay for heat and electricity, and of course somebody will have to pay for that. That won’t fix the problem, because the bad policy is in place, and they are doubling down on it. They will have done nothing, a handout is just a temporary band aid, the problem is still there.

Everything will skyrocket, the added cost to the manufacturers, business, shopping malls, the corner store, the transportation industry, everyone in business will have to recoup the losses due to this insane policy or go out of business, that will make the inflation rate skyrocket, it could get so bad, we may well indeed be the second coming of the Weimar Republic. Not to mention the millions that will become unemployed or under employed.

If anyone believes wind and solar will be the answer to this, your head is up your ass.

This is bad, hateful policy, and if it goes through, it will be of our own making, no, that’s wrong, it will be the fault of all the dumbasses that vote democrat, and put this horrible, destructive, hateful regime in power.

