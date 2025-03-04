How is it we even need to have a bill to prevent our state taxes to pay for illegal aliens education? When did we get to this point? We don’t owe those people anything. They’re criminals, and that’s a fact.

Entering the country illegally is a crime. Another crime is staying in the country upon entering, that’s a fact, it’s in the U.S. Code. Whether you disagree is irrelevant.

I didn’t give permission for the state to use my money for this, did you? They’re breaking us. This free education to noncitizens isn’t free. We are paying for it. Minnesota is one of the most heavily taxed states in the country. Our overall tax burden is the 7th highest. Our income tax rate is the 4th highest.

We had an 18 billion dollar surplus until the DFL got their hands on it and spent it all. That money should have been returned to the taxpayers and the taxes cut. A budget surplus like that tells you we are taxed too much. But what did we get? A 10 billion dollar tax increase instead. And they’re looking for more this year. Gov. Tim Walz and the DFL increased the size of government by 44%.

There’s also another problem that Walz and associates don’t understand. They can, and should be held to account. They are in violation of federal law, and they should be prosecuted.

If you ask me, prosecute to the full extent of the law. Remember what Democrats up until recently said, loud and proud, relentlessly for the last four years, “no one is above the law.” They don’t like being reminded of that now, for some reason.

The bill to halt taxpayer funded “free” education to illegal aliens passed the Minnesota House, but it won’t go anywhere. The senate is still under DFL control, they will kill it, and even if by some miracle it makes it through the senate, Walz will veto it, and there will not be enough votes to override that veto. We are stuck, taking a backseat to illegal aliens. Unless the federal government gets involved, we Minnesotans will continue to pay for noncitizens education, along with there healthcare as well, plus many other perks.

Leave a comment