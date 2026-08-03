Bill Maher, the longtime liberal comedian who has spent years mocking conservatives, just delivered a blunt reality check Friday night that every Republican should note. On a recent Real Time monologue, Maher tore into the Democrat Socialists of America and the socialist wing colonizing his own party. He declared that when Donald Trump calls the DSA communists, it is not one of Trump’s “trillion lies.” Then he closed by saying he would vote for Sarah Palin over this nonsense.

Maher did not soft-pedal. He quoted the DSA platform’s near-plagiarism of Karl Marx “from each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs”—and highlighted figures like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and others who openly traffic in communist rhetoric, lament the fall of the Soviet Union and Mao’s China, or push seizing private property. He noted that even a basic Democrat pledge affirming capitalism, safety, and pride in America drew only a handful of signatures, eight to be exact. His conclusion was straightforward: “I would vote for Sarah Palin before this shit. She’s a bimbo, but if you asked her to come up with something she likes about America, she could do it, you betcha.”

For years the right has warned that “democrat socialism” is a rebrand of failed collectivism that rejects American exceptionalism, private property, secure borders, and the rule of law. Maher’s rant confirms the diagnosis from someone who has zero incentive to flatter conservatives. When a lifelong critic of the GOP says his vote is “in play” because he will not support candidates who think the wrong side won the Cold War or cheer the intifada, it underscores how far the Democrat Party has drifted from the center. The one and only moderate Democrat (Sen. John Fetterman) is losing ground to activist-socialists who treat America’s founding principles as the problem rather than the solution.

Sarah Palin, for all the media caricatures, represented a straightforward patriotism and common-sense conservatism that ordinary Americans could recognize. Preferring that over open flirtation with communism is not radical; it’s basic self-preservation. Maher’s admission does not make him a conservative, and Republicans better not pretend he is. It does, however, validate the long-standing argument that the real extremism today sits on the left, and that more Americans, including some liberals, are beginning to notice. The choice has become clear: a party that still affirms capitalism and American pride, or one increasingly comfortable with the language of the Communist Manifesto.

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