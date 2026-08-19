This is a follow up to a post I published Monday regarding this very incident that appears to be intimidation.

Criminal excellence from Minnesota’s premier fraud alumni network Chip Drewry · Aug 17 Four masked geniuses sneak up to Republican candidate Leslie Larson’s car in the dead of night, carefully tape middle-finger posters all over it like they’re staging the killing of Osama bin Laden, and somehow manage to completely miss the home security camera filming the whole production. One of them even appears to take a selfie mid-vandalism. Peak op… Read full story

Here’s what KSTP reported:

The Blaine Police Department says that vandalism of a city council member who’s running for the Minnesota House of Representatives as a Republican was not related to her political campaign. Home security video shared by Leslie Larson shows a group of four masked vandals taping printed images of a hand displaying the middle finger all over her black sedan. According to the Blaine Police Department, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputy Chief Joe Gerhard said that there were no arrests or citations and described the incident as “juvenile activity.” “After further investigation, it was determined that the incident was not related to City Councilmember and State Representative Candidate Leslie Larson’s political campaign. The incident is no longer under investigation and is considered closed,” Gerhard said.

Here’s why I’m skeptical, aside from the obvious regarding deep blue Minnesota where every level of every government is corrupt, there was no mention of this happening anywhere else. Just the Larson’s. You don’t need to be Steve McGarrett to see that it looks like targeting and that Gibbs Rule 39 being, there’s no such thing as coincidence, to see what’s right in front of you.

What are juveniles doing out at 1:30 in the morning? There is a juvenile curfew in Anoka County, and every other county in the state and they’re all pretty uniform. 1:30 AM is well beyond curfew.

The investigation seemed to get brushed off very quickly. And here’s something else that’s important.

Larson declined to comment further on the incident when contacted by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

That’s telling.

No statement, none of the usual platitudes to police, no statement of being satisfied with the result and accepting of it. Nothing from Larson. Not even a comment to the media. That to me is suspect.

I think there’s more to this, and that we are being kept in the dark.

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