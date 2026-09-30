She was shot six times at work in downtown Minneapolis. Her husband is now opening up about her miraculous survival and how warning signs that could have stopped the violence were ignored for months.
Bob Peterson joined Liz Collin on her podcast. It was on Sept. 2 when his wife, Jan Peterson, was shot at her job in downtown Minneapolis at Loring Towers, where she worked as a property manager.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Would any other news outlet in this stinkin town allow this man to speak his mind?