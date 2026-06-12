Bootlegging was one of the defining features of Minneapolis during the Prohibition era (1920–1933). While alcohol was officially illegal under the 18th Amendment and the Volstead Act, Minneapolis developed a vast underground liquor economy that involved gangsters, corrupt officials, hidden distilleries, smugglers, speakeasies, and ordinary citizens.

Minnesota already had a strong drinking culture before national Prohibition. Minneapolis was home to major breweries such as Gluek, Grain Belt, and Minnesota Brewing Company, and the city was filled with saloons, many of them "tied houses" operated by breweries. As Prohibition approached, these saloons became powerful political forces.

When Prohibition began in 1920, demand for alcohol barely declined. Instead, illegal suppliers stepped in. Minneapolis became an important distribution center because of:

Its rail connections to the rest of the Midwest.

Its proximity to Canada, where liquor could be legally produced and exported.

Widespread public willingness to ignore Prohibition laws.

Smugglers brought Canadian whiskey south through northern Minnesota and across the border from Manitoba. Some liquor arrived in small quantities carried by train passengers from Winnipeg to Minneapolis, where it was redistributed through organized networks.

This is where my family was involved. We were the largest beer brewer in western Canada, based in Winnipeg. My family would have beer from their brewery, among other things smuggled in to the U.S. via the Red River. True story.

The most famous Minneapolis bootlegger was Isadore ‘Kid Cann’ Blumenfeld.

Kid Cann started as a small-time criminal on Minneapolis’s North Side but became one of the city’s most powerful crime bosses during Prohibition. His organization controlled:

Bootlegging

Gambling

Prostitution

Labor racketeering

Extortion

Cann’s network imported industrial alcohol from Canada, transported it through Minnesota, and redistilled it into drinkable liquor. His operations generated enormous profits and transformed him into one of the most powerful organized-crime figures in the Upper Midwest.

The city’s old Gateway district—roughly around today’s Hennepin Avenue and Washington Avenue area near downtown—became a center of illegal liquor traffic.

Many former saloons simply changed their signs and became “soft-drink parlors” while continuing to sell alcohol secretly. Historians have argued that alcohol sales in the Gateway “probably never even paused” despite Prohibition. Speakeasies, brothels, and gambling establishments flourished there.

Bootlegging survived because many operators enjoyed protection from corrupt officials.

During the 1920s and early 1930s, Minneapolis police officers, politicians, and organized-crime figures often maintained mutually beneficial relationships. Illegal liquor establishments paid protection money and, in return, were frequently left alone. Gambling dens and bootlegging operations could operate openly in some neighborhoods.

Minneapolis organized crime was dominated largely by Jewish gangs led by Kid Cann, while neighboring St. Paul was dominated by Irish gangs and underworld figures connected to the city's infamous criminal-protection system. Competition existed, but so did cooperation, especially as profits from bootlegging increased.

Not all bootlegging was urban. Across rural Minnesota, farmers operated hidden stills in barns, woods, and basements. Homemade whiskey and moonshine flowed into Minneapolis and other cities. Some communities became well known for illicit distilling, creating a statewide network that supplied urban bootleggers.

When Prohibition ended in 1933, many bootleggers lost their primary source of income. However, the criminal organizations built during the bootlegging years did not disappear. Groups that had grown rich selling alcohol shifted into gambling, labor racketeering, and other criminal enterprises. Kid Cann remained a major underworld figure in Minneapolis for decades afterward.

Reminders of the bootlegging era can still be found throughout Minneapolis:

Historic warehouses in the North Loop were linked to gangsters and bootleggers.

Several bars and restaurants occupy former speakeasy-era buildings.

The Twin Cities’ famous “Bootleg” cocktail traces its name and lore back to the Prohibition era.

In many ways, Prohibition transformed Minneapolis from a brewery town into a city where organized crime accumulated unprecedented power. The bootlegging networks of the 1920s shaped the city’s underworld, politics, and nightlife for decades after alcohol became legal again.

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