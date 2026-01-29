Modern Times Cafe in Minneapolis made headlines by announcing it will serve everyone — except Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents. Supporters call it protest. In reality, it’s a small but telling example of a larger problem: the growing cultural hostility toward enforcing federal law.

Yes, the café likely has the legal right to refuse service. ICE agents are not a protected class under civil-rights law. But legality does not equal legitimacy. Excluding law-enforcement officers because their job is politically unpopular undermines the civic norms that allow a diverse society to function.

ICE and Border Patrol agents are not rogue actors. They enforce laws passed by Congress and upheld by the courts. When businesses treat federal officers as unwelcome or unworthy of basic respect, they send a dangerous message: that enforcement is optional, and legitimacy is determined by ideology.

There is also a precedent problem. If refusing service to ICE is celebrated, what about FBI agents, DEA agents, or U.S. marshals? Selective acceptance of law enforcement based on political fashion leads quickly to selective obedience — a recipe for disorder, not justice.

Symbols matter. Publicly ostracizing federal officers contributes to a climate where hostility toward law enforcement is normalized. At a time when officers already face rising threats and declining trust, performative gestures like this only deepen division.

Modern Times Cafe may serve breakfast, but its “No ICE” policy serves a darker message: that the rule of law applies only when it’s politically convenient. That should concern anyone who believes liberty depends on laws being enforced, not ignored.

