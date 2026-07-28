Brian O’Neill Stays in Purple!
Skol to Brian O’Neill—a true Viking for years to come
Today (July 28, 2026), the Minnesota Vikings secured one of their most reliable players by signing Pro Bowl right tackle Brian O’Neill to a four-year, $96 million extension that keeps him in Minnesota through 2030.
Drafted in the second round in 2018, O’Neill has been a model of consistency. He has started 120 of 124 regular-season games and three playoff contests, logging more than 7,500 snaps while protecting a long line of quarterbacks. A two-time Pro Bowler (2021 and 2024), he combines athleticism, technique, and toughness that have made him a cornerstone of the offensive line.
This extension rewards that dependability and provides the continuity every successful offense needs. In a league where tackles are hard to find and harder to keep, locking up a proven starter through 2030 is smart, steady leadership. Fans can take pride in seeing a player who has grown with the franchise choose to stay and continue anchoring the right side.
Skol to Brian O’Neill—a true Viking for years to come.
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