Today (July 28, 2026), the Minnesota Vikings secured one of their most reliable players by signing Pro Bowl right tackle Brian O’Neill to a four-year, $96 million extension that keeps him in Minnesota through 2030.

Drafted in the second round in 2018, O’Neill has been a model of consistency. He has started 120 of 124 regular-season games and three playoff contests, logging more than 7,500 snaps while protecting a long line of quarterbacks. A two-time Pro Bowler (2021 and 2024), he combines athleticism, technique, and toughness that have made him a cornerstone of the offensive line.

This extension rewards that dependability and provides the continuity every successful offense needs. In a league where tackles are hard to find and harder to keep, locking up a proven starter through 2030 is smart, steady leadership. Fans can take pride in seeing a player who has grown with the franchise choose to stay and continue anchoring the right side.

Skol to Brian O’Neill—a true Viking for years to come.

Leave a comment