In a dazzling display of entrepreneurial genius that would make Elon blush, four Twin Cities visionaries—Moktar Hassan Aden, Mustafa Dayib Ali, Khalid Ahmed Dayib, and Abdifitah Mohamud Mohamed, gee, I wonder where they’re from?—recently pleaded guilty to bilking Minnesota’s Medicaid program out of a modest $2.2 million. Their vehicle of innovation? A company they christened Brilliant Minds Services LLC. Subtlety, clearly was never their strong suit. But you know the average IQ of a Somalian is three points lower than what retarded is considered. True fact.

These intellectual heavyweights set up shop in St. Paul’s Griggs-Midway Building, that’s just great. At one time the family business on my mother’s side. She was a Griggs from St. Paul. It’s the sort of address that practically whispers “legitimate social services enterprise.” Their mission: help the disabled, the elderly, the mentally ill, and recovering addicts find stable housing. What they actually delivered was a masterclass in billing for imaginary labor. Roughly 350 vulnerable souls were signed up. Services rendered: approximately zero. Claims submitted: thousands. When auditors came knocking for documentation, the Brilliant Minds did what any self-respecting 21st-century fraudsters would do, they asked ChatGPT to invent client notes. Nothing says “compassion” quite like AI-generated lies about helping people who never received help.

Each of the four masterminds personally walked away with $300,000 to $400,000. They also shared an American Express card that ran up nearly half a million dollars in lifestyle enhancements. One imagines the receipts: fine dining, luxury goods, perhaps a few motivational seminars on “hustle culture.” After all, why stabilize someone else’s housing when you can upgrade your own?

Who else has had it with these fucking Somali’s? Deport them all. They’ve been nothing but trouble since they came here, uninvited I might add for the last 30-35 years. Revoke naturalization and send them all back.

Minnesota’s Housing Stabilization Services program, launched with the quaint ambition of costing a couple million a year, somehow ballooned into a $100-million-plus trough before the state finally shut it down. Brilliant Minds was merely one of the more brazen snouts in that trough. The defendants have now admitted to wire fraud. Maximum sentence: 20 years. Actual outcome: almost certainly a fraction of that, followed by the quiet hope that the public’s attention span remains short.

Somewhere, a taxpayer who actually worked for a living is paying higher premiums so these four could play pretend social workers with a chatbot. Brilliant. Absolutely brilliant. Fucking Minnesota.

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