Bud’s Amusement Center (also known as Bud’s Roller Rink or Bud’s Amusement Park) was a beloved Moorhead landmark from 1962 to 1993, located along U.S. Highway 10 . Here’s a look back at its rich history:

🎡 A Full-Fledged Amusement Complex

Bud’s wasn’t just a roller rink. It featured go-karts , a driving range , a petting zoo , and the infamous "Big Slipper" , a giant slide that became a summer staple in the late 1960s.

The facility’s name evolved—1970s pamphlets sometimes called it “Bud’s Amusement Park”—demonstrating its diverse attractions.

Skate Nights & Sweet Memories

Teens from across Fargo‑Moorhead flocked there on Friday and Saturday nights. The scene buzzed with disco lights , Top 40 hits , and even occasional “limbo” contests.

Loyal visitors recall quirky details: a stuffed peacock greeting guests at the entrance, tunes like “Hitchin’ a Ride”and “Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress” playing over the speakers.

Romance on Wheel Skates 💖

For many, Bud’s was a dating hotspot. Social media recollections include:

“Went there on my first date with my husband,”

“My parents met there while in high school…,”

“Met my husband at Bud’s in 1971”

A popular rite involved mustering courage to ask someone for a couples skate, where many romances took flight.

The Big Slipper’s Legacy

This iconic 35‑foot-tall slide , erected in 1968 in a Moorhead shopping lot, cost about $43,700 and offered thrill-seekers 7-second descents over a 153-foot track for a dime.

After a stint owned by Bud’s and later sold to Kiddie Land in Detroit Lakes, it was removed in the 1990s as the property was redeveloped.

The Theatre Pipe Organ Era

Bud’s rink featured a distinctive Barton theater pipe organ (originally built in 1925), installed in 1963 by Bud and Julius Granfor under a rent-to-own plan.

The instrument boasted multiple ranks of pipes (including Vox Humana and Tromba) and became a centerpiece—skaters often checked the week’s schedule to see if it would be playing .

The organ also became the staging ground for the Red River Theatre Organ Society , which used it for meetings and performances.

However, as musical tastes shifted and competition from larger rinks like Skateland grew, the organ fell out of favor. By 1978 it was sold and removed.

Closing Chapter

Bud’s Roller Rink closed in 1993, after over three decades at the heart of Moorhead’s social scene. Today, memories of its skate nights, the Big Slipper, and pipe-organ melodies still spark nostalgia among those who grew up in the region.

Bud’s wasn’t just an amusement center—it was a social and cultural anchor for generations in Moorhead and Fargo, leaving behind an enduring legacy of fun, romance, and community.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness