Authorities now report that the bullets used in the assassination of Charlie Kirk were inscribed with Governor Tim Walz’s favorite epithet: “fascist.” That single word, repeated ad nauseam by Democrats and their media echo chamber, wasn’t just empty rhetoric. It became the justification, the rallying cry, and ultimately the inscription on cold steel aimed at silencing a conservative voice.

This isn’t random. It’s the logical conclusion of years of demonization. Walz and his DFL allies have made a sport of branding every Republican, every conservative, every Christian, every parent who dares to stand up for their children as a “fascist.” And when you call your opponents fascists long enough, some unhinged foot soldier eventually decides that violence isn’t just acceptable — it’s righteous.

Let’s not pretend this is new. We saw it when Rand Paul was attacked outside his home. We saw it when Steve Scalise was nearly killed on a baseball field by a Bernie volunteer. We saw it in the mobs screaming outside Supreme Court justices’ houses. The Left insists they are the defenders of “democracy,” but their tactics are straight out of the authoritarian playbook: dehumanize your opponents, incite rage, and then wash your hands when blood is spilled. They have modeled themselves after the brown shirts of Nazi Germany, their tactics are identical. That’s not a coincidence.

Charlie Kirk was called a fascist for supporting free speech. He was called a fascist for defending America’s borders. He was called a fascist for believing that parents, not bureaucrats, should raise children. That word was supposed to shame him into silence. Instead, it was carved into the very bullet that ended his life.

The Left will wring their hands and pretend they had nothing to do with it. But make no mistake: every Democrat who spat out the word “fascist” at their political enemies owns a piece of this. They lit the fuse. They fueled the fire. And when the smoke cleared, their rhetoric was etched into the weapons of a political assassin.

Charlie Kirk’s murder won’t be the last.

