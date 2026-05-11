A new report from Alpha News alleges that Jaylani Hussein, executive director of Council on American-Islamic Relations Minnesota (CAIR-MN), was listed as a license holder for an adult foster care operation based out of a home in Rosemount that reportedly received more than $110,000 in Medicaid-funded reimbursements over a six-month period.

According to the report:

State licensing records previously listed Hussein and co-licensee Fardosa Adan Hassan as operators of the foster care program.

Alpha News says Hussein’s name and phone number were removed from the public license record after the outlet contacted him for comment on April 29.

The article states the Minnesota Department of Human Services payment data showed reimbursements between August 2025 and February 2026 totaling more than $110,000.

The story notes there are currently no allegations of wrongdoing against Hussein, Hassan, or the foster care operation itself.

The article also connects the story to broader Minnesota scrutiny over taxpayer-funded care programs and Medicaid oversight. Separate reporting by KSTP 5 Eyewitness News has documented ongoing DHS investigations into some taxpayer-funded care providers in Minnesota, though not specifically this Rosemount operation.

You can read the full Alpha News report here:

EXCLUSIVE: CAIR-MN director operates taxpayer-funded ‘adult foster care’ out of Rosemount home

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