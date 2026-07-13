In recent days, Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher took a principled, necessary stand by publicly addressing a documented surge in Somali gang violence across the Twin Cities metro area. Law enforcement officials report tracking approximately 12 Somali gangs with around 300 young members, linked to over 100 shootings and at least 14 homicides in the past two years, much of it fueled by rivalries, automatic gunfire, and brazen incidents like drive-bys near schools and shopping centers.

Sheriff Fletcher and his investigators, including Ben Seidl and Jama Shine, emphasized that this is not about targeting the broader Somali community but about protecting young Somali boys from a dangerous gang lifestyle and safeguarding all residents from the resulting chaos. They are engaging parents, faith leaders, and the community with prevention efforts. This is responsible policing, naming the problem to solve it before gang membership triples.

Instead of partnering with law enforcement, evil CAIR-MN (Council on American-Islamic Relations Minnesota) labeled the sheriff’s truthful warning “particularly dangerous.” Deputy Executive Director Suleiman Adan🐐 acknowledged the crimes but pivoted to complaints about “framing,” “anti-Somali sentiment,” and calls for more “prevention, intervention, and family engagement” while downplaying the need for direct accountability and enforcement. Minneapolis City Council Vice President Jamal Osman🤡 joined in, accusing the sheriff of stoking “racial resentment.”🥱

This response from CAIR-MN is obstructive. When elected law enforcement officials, armed with data and on-the-ground intelligence, identify ethnic gang patterns the priority must be public safety, not identity politics. Denouncing accurate warnings as “dangerous” discourages victims from reporting, chills proactive policing, and signals to gang members that political cover is available. It prioritizes narrative control over the lives of Minnesotans, Somali and non-Somali alike caught in the crossfire.

Minnesota has the largest Somali population in the U.S.👎 Clan-based rivalries carried from Somalia, persistent issues with youth recruitment into gangs, and cultural separation, have produced measurable public safety problems.

Law enforcement is not inventing these trends. Investigators describe parents unaware of their children’s involvement, repeat offenders, and violence spilling into public spaces. Sheriff Fletcher’s call for community meetings on July 21 represents exactly the collaboration CAIR falsely claims to support. They cry foul at specificity. This pattern of deflecting from criminal accountability toward accusations of bias undermines trust in institutions and leaves vulnerable communities unprotected.

Reasonable people recognize that color-blind justice requires acknowledging demographic realities in crime data. Ignoring “Somali gang” involvement because it involves a specific “protected” community does a disservice to law-abiding Somalis who fear the gangs most. It echoes failed “defund the police” experiments that spiked crime in Minneapolis. Families in the Twin Cities deserve streets where children can play without gunfire, not sanitized press releases.

Sheriff Fletcher and his team are doing their jobs: tracking threats, informing the public, and seeking partnerships for intervention. Minnesota needs more leaders like him—willing to speak plainly about threats rather than cowering before advocacy groups. CAIR-MN’s track record prioritizes defending narratives around Islamophobia over unequivocal support for robust law enforcement against all crime, including intra-community violence.

True solutions combine enforcement (arrests, prosecutions, deterrence) with prevention (family support, jobs, cultural integration that values American norms of individual responsibility over clan loyalty). Pretending the gang problem is generic “community violence” stunts both. Parents in the Somali community reportedly want help identifying risks, law enforcement is offering it. CAIR should amplify those voices instead of playing the tired and recycled victim card.

We Minnesotans should stand firmly with Sheriff Fletcher and every officer confronting these gangs. Public safety is not bigotry; denial is not compassion. When law enforcement names a problem backed by shootings, homicides, and intelligence, the correct response is “thank you” and “how can we help?”—not bullshit accusations. The people of the Twin Cities metro deserve secure neighborhoods, accountable youth, and officials who put safety over wokeness. Anything less betrays the victims and empowers the violent.

It’s time for Minnesota to back the badge.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Enough dicking around.

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