Minnesota faces a massive fraud crisis, including the Feeding Our Future scandal, where billions in federal funds meant for children were misused. Well over 90% of those charged are Somali, and it’s a fact that deserves acknowledgment — not avoidance. Rep. Tom Emmer pointed that fact out last week, and apparently pointing out facts is now racist! Those warped, woke Democrats, activists and other misfits and malcontents have their heads so far up their asses they’re unable to pull it out and look at the world the way it really is.

Calling out criminal behavior isn’t racist. It’s responsible. Ignoring patterns in prosecutions to avoid uncomfortable truths only protects wrongdoing and undermines public trust. That side is nothing but a population of criminal enablers, too stupid to even know what they’re doing.

This is about holding individuals accountable and fixing systemic oversight failures. Honest discussion, paired with real reform, protects both taxpayers and the reputation of law‑abiding citizens.

Let’s call fraud what it is — and fix the problem.

