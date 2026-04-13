Juan Hoyos whom I won’t dignify nor respect because he deserves neither, including inside his kangaroo, criminal coddling, woke liberal activist courtroom by putting the word judge in front of his name, should be impeached, stripped naked, tarred and feathered in the public square, then charged, tried and found guilty of 609.05 LIABILITY FOR CRIMES OF ANOTHER punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and a 100k fine under Minnesota statutes. Since Feeding Our Future is also under Federal jurisdiction, the Feds need to do the same and ultimately make the two sentences run consecutively, meaning if he was sentenced to 20 years under state law and 20 years under Federal law, he spends 40 years behind bars. It’s time to put an end to judicial activism once and for all.

In case you’re in the dark about Juan “The Beaner” Hoyos:

Think about this. Said paid his bail with stolen Feeding Our Future money, paid his travel expenses with stolen Feeding Our Future money, and is now set up for life back in Somalia with stolen Feeding Our Future money, all curtesy of Juan Hoyos.

Most won’t remember who the judge was a year and a half ago in the Park Tavern incident. Here’s a refresher:

(Alpha News) Steven Frane Bailey who is facing over a dozen charges, including two counts of third-degree murder, related to the deadly Park Tavern crash on Labor Day weekend has been granted conditional release from jail. According to a document filed in the case on Tuesday, Hennepin County District Court Judge Juan Hoyos signed the order.

Calls are growing, and they’re growing loud to impeach Juan “The Beaner” Hoyos.

There really is no other acceptable alternative.

He must be impeached.

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